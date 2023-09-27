Poll code: MLAs in hurry to get funds

Hyderabad: Pragati Bhavan is buzzing with activity as a large number of MLAs are making a beeline to get funds released for the bills that have been pending.

The reason for this sudden rush is the advice given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to party MLAs to see that all ongoing works were completed and that contractors get their payments before they go to seek votes in their constituencies. They have been asked to get all the bills cleared by the second week of October.

MLAs from districts were seen waiting at the Pragati Bhavan to meet officials at the CMO and get funds released not only for pending bills but also release of funds for schemes like Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries, Rs 1 lakh financial benefit to BC and minority communities, clearance of Kalyana Lakshmi bills, payments for completion of the construction of educational institutions, hospital upgradation, veg and non-veg markets, vaikuntadhamams, road network, small irrigation schemes, and check dams.

Funds will be released to the MLAs under a special development fund announced by the chief minister in the budget 2023-2024 outlay. Sources said that adequate funds have been made available with the Finance department. Officials said the direct benefit schemes like Dalit Bandhu and Rs 1 lakh assistance to BCs would be given top priority in the release of funds.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Panchayat Raj funds will also be released to ensure the inauguration of the development works before the enforcement of the election code.



The next big challenge is to release funds to clear pending bills and salaries of the outsourcing and contract staff. During the polls season, the government wants to avoid public anger by addressing the financial requirements of everyone.

The Chief Minister, who will lead the campaign trail, would be presenting the progress report related to development schemes taken up by the government in the last nine years. KCR, according to CMO, is unwell at present. He is suffering from fever.