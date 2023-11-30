Polling begins in Telangana

Hyderabad: Assembly election begins in Telangana on Thursday amid with tight security arrangements, and polling will continue till 5 pm.Slowly the voter are lining up in polling station to cast their votes.

According to the official In all the polling station mock polls were conducted at 5.30 am and actual voting begun at 7 am.

A total of 35,655 polling stations are been made ready for the polls in 119 assembly constituencies. Section 144 of Cr PC has been enforced, restricting assembling of four or more people.A total of 72,931 ballot units or EVMs have been arranged, out of which 59,779 are deployed at polling stations. The rest are be kept in reserve.

While web casting has been arranged at 27,094 polling stations, special arrangements for persons with disabilities (PwD) have been made with 21,686 wheel chairs. For the visually challenged, the authorities have printed 76,532 voter slips and 40,000 dummy ballot papers in Braille. Transport arrangements are also been made for senior citizens aged above 80 and PwD voters. To increase the polling percentage, the poll authorities have set up 644 model polling stations. These include 120 polling stations for PwD voters and 597 women-managed polling stations. The counting of votes will be on December 3.