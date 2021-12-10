Polling for six local body MLC election begins

Polling for six local body MLC election began under five districts of Telangana today. As many as 26 candidates are in race for each MLC seat in district in Khammmam, Medak, Nalgonda, Adilabad and two seats in Karimnagar.



The election will be held from 8 am to 4 pm adhering to the COVID-19 norms. Meanwhile, the police tightened the security at the polling centres to avoid any untoward incidents. The counting of votes will takes place on December 14.

Around 5,326 voters will exercise their voting right at 37 polling centres.

Public representatives (ZPTC, MPTC members, corporators, councillors and co-option memberts) from TRS party who have gone to pilgrimage to North and South India have reached to their own districts on Thursday. Ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar in Karimnagar, Harish Rao in Medak, Indrakaran Reddy in Adilabad, Jagadish Reddy in Nalgonda, Puvvada Ajay Kumar in Khammam held a mock polling on Thursday with the local MLAs, MPs and local body members.