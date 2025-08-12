Polls to local bodies, Jubilee Hills bypolls: CM devises strategy, PAC meet on Aug 16

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has devised a strategy for steering the Congress to victory in the upcoming elections to local bodies and by-elections to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. As part of the party strategy, the state government will fill all Director posts in the state corporations and other nominated posts in the districts expeditiously.

During a one-on-one meeting with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud for nearly two hours at his residence here, the Chief Minister discussed the challenges facing the ruling party in its resolve to win the polls to local bodies and the Jubilee Hills by-elections.

Revanth Reddy has decided to hold TPCC’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on August 16 or 17 to finalise the filling of nominated posts and assess the party’s preparedness for the elections to local bodies.

The Chief Minister instructed the TPCC president to shortlist the names of prospective candidates for filling Director posts in consultation with the Ministers and MLAs to avoid political differences. Second-rung leaders in the districts would be given priority while finalising the names for the Director posts in all corporations.

The recent dharna demanding the Centre to give approval to pending BC quota bills and its impact on the state and national politics was also discussed at the meeting. The PAC will take a call on whether to go for elections by implementing 42 per cent quota.

Party leaders said that the Chief Minister enquired from the TPCC president the response to the Janahita Padayatra conducted by state Congress incharge Meenakshi Natarajan in the districts. “The outcome of the padayatra would be crucial for the Congress in the upcoming elections to local bodies”, leaders said. A plan of action would be devised for aggressive campaign on the government’s achievements as well as the implementation of welfare schemes and developmental programmes. All the Ministers have already been asked to come out with proposals for campaign in their respective departments. The Chief Minister also reviewed the Congress party’s readiness to fight the Jubilee Hills by-elections and the changing political equations in the Assembly segment. Party leaders said that the Congress will finalise the candidate only after receiving survey reports.