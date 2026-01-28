Ponguleti announces radical revenue reforms

State Minister for Revenue, Housing, and Information and Public Relations, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, has announced a series of radical changes to the revenue system intended to provide fast, transparent, and superior services to the people of Telangana.

Reviewing the progress of integrated office establishments at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Minister offered a sharp critique of the previous administration, alleging that the revenue system had become deeply corrupted over the last decade due to selfish leadership. He stated that for the past two years, under the strategic guidance of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the current government has been working tirelessly to reform this compromised system and bring essential revenue services directly to the doorstep of the common citizen.

A primary pillar of these reforms is the comprehensive restructuring of the Stamps and Registration department. Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy explained that 39 sub-registrar offices located within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) area have been strategically divided into 12 clusters. These new integrated facilities are being developed by private construction companies in a unique model that imposes no financial burden on the state government. Under this agreement, the private builders will not only bear the initial construction costs but will also remain responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the premises for a period of five years following completion.

The Minister highlighted that these offices are far from traditional administrative buildings; they are designed as state-of-the-art hubs spanning three to five acres. They will include mini marriage halls for registration ceremonies, special facilities for pregnant women and senior citizens, spacious waiting areas, feeding rooms, crèches for young children, and modern lift facilities to ensure accessibility for the elderly and differently-abled.

The Minister noted that construction work at the Talim integrated building is progressing at a rapid pace, with the government aiming to make it available to the public by 2 June. Following a recent foundation stone laying in Medchal, the Minister also confirmed that the foundation for a new integrated building being constructed by Rajapushpa Construction near the Patancheru-Shankarpalli main road would be laid on Wednesday. He instructed officials to expedite plans for the second phase, which will see the construction of similar integrated buildings at various district centres to ensure uniform service standards across the state. These infrastructure improvements are complemented by digital advancements such as slot booking and e-Aadhaar signatures, which have already saved significant time for applicants.

Beyond infrastructure, the Minister addressed the welfare of the Fourth Estate, describing the protection of journalist dignity as a top priority for the "People’s Government." He announced that after extensive consultation with various journalist associations, the government has updated the accreditation rules by issuing a new Government Order (GO).

A landmark feature of this revised policy is the introduction of a 33 per cent reservation for women journalists in accreditation, aimed at promoting gender parity within the media industry. Representatives from several journalist unions expressed their gratitude to the Minister at the Secretariat, welcoming the move as a significant step toward professional security and unbiased recognition.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy concluded by stating that these dual reforms—in both the revenue and information departments—are not merely bureaucratic changes but are fundamental shifts designed to bring about a positive and lasting impact on the lives of all Telangana residents.