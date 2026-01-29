Ponguleti directs officials to ensure hassle-free Medaram Jatara

Minister for Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jatara and directed officials to ensure that lakhs of devotees attending the mega tribal festival do not face any inconvenience.

As the first and most sacred phase of the Medaram Jatara--often referred to as the Telangana Kumbh Mela--began on Wednesday, the Minister monitored the situation directly from the Secretariat. He interacted with field staff deployed on traffic and crowd management duties at Medaram through a high-frequency walkie-talkie.

On the opening day of the festival, Ponguleti enquired about the flow of devotees, arrangements for the arrival of Sammakka and Saralamma, availability of basic facilities and the overall situation at the venue.

He emphasised that all departments must work in close coordination to ensure smooth conduct of the Jatara, which is being organised with great prestige by the government. The Minister instructed officials to ensure the police system functions efficiently to avoid traffic congestion and crowding. He also directed regular monitoring of drinking water supply, transportation facilities and other essential services to ensure the comfort and safety of devotees throughout the festival period.

Stressing the significance of Medaram Jatara for millions of devotees, Ponguleti said every official and staff member must treat their responsibility as a service to the people and work with dedication to make the event orderly, safe and spiritually fulfilling.