Ponguleti flags off key concrete roads, drain works in Vidyanagar

Khammam: Telangana Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday laid foundation stones for multiple infrastructure projects worth Rs 4 crore in Vidyanagar Colony under Khammam Municipal Corporation limits, assuring that all cement concrete (CC) roads and drains would be completed without leaving any gaps by the next season.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that 20 CC roads and 13 drains are being constructed in the colony, adding that Rs 12 crore had been sanctioned for its development over the past two years. He highlighted the government’s simultaneous focus on welfare and infrastructure, citing initiatives such as free bus travel for women, supply of fine rice through ration shops, issue of new ration cards, and 200 units of free electricity for households.

Earlier, the Minister visited Edulapuram Municipality, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for CC roads, drains, community hall renovations, bus shelter construction, and junction development works across several localities. He announced plans to develop Edulapuram as a model municipality within a year and promised construction of a retaining wall along the Munneru river before the monsoon.

Ponguleti also reiterated that Indiramma housing units would be allotted transparently to all eligible beneficiaries, with a new phase of sanctions scheduled to begin in April. Officials, public representatives, and local leaders participated in the programmes.