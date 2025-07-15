Ponguleti lays foundation stones for infra upgrades

Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy visited Tirumalayapalem mandal on Monday and laid the foundation stone for various development works.

In Ajmira Thanda village, the foundation stone was laid for the repair work of the Ajmira Thanda to Rakasi Thanda Road High Level Bridge Approach Road at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore, and for the construction work of the BT road from Hyder Sai Peta to Sirolu (Aakeru) at a cost of Rs 1.65 crore, and from Hyder Sai Peta to Chilakkoyalapadu at a cost of Rs 90 lakh.

Ponguleti said that the foundation stone was laid for the construction work of the BT road from Jallepalli to Devunigutta at a cost of Rs 4.18 crore in Jallepalli village. He said that cement roads were laid in this village at a cost of Rs 83 lakh and drinking water arrangements were made at a cost of Rs 6 lakh.

Notably, the Gopalapuram Jallepalli Road Bridge, which was washed away due to floods last year, is being built at a cost of Rs 33 crore, the Patharlapadu Cross Road to Ravi Chettu Thanda Road is being built at a cost of Rs 20 crore, and the Patharlapadu Cross Road to Jallepalli Road is being built at a cost of Rs 27 crore.

He said that the Paleru Maripeda Road has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 16 crore and the work on these will start soon. He said that steps have been taken for the development of the village in Sublaid village with a cost of about Rs 35 crore.