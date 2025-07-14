Ponguleti to release water from Sagar UT in Paleru

Hyderabad: The construction work of the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Main Canal Under Tunnel (UT) in Paleru, which provides irrigation water to about four lakh acres in Khammam district, has been completed on war footing and 1,500 cusecs of water will be released from Monday, said State Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. He said that the program will be launched at 10 am along with Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

On Sunday, he conducted a surprise inspection of the Paleru Sagar Canal works being carried out in Jujjularaopet of Kusumanchi mandal along with District Collector Anudeep Durisetty. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, due to heavy rains last year, the Under Tunnel (UT) on the main canal near the Paleru Reservoir near Jujjularaopet of Kusumanchi mandal in Paleru constituency was breached in September. He said that temporary arrangements were made at that time to provide irrigation water, with the idea that the farmers should not face any trouble.