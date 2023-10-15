Ponnala Lakshmaiah meets KCR, likely to announce his joining in BRS soon

Live
- Israel moves hundreds of tanks close to Gaza fence as ground invasion looms
- GVL calls for promoting Visakhapatnam as a sought-after tourist destination
- Men’s ODI WC: Gurbaz, Alikhil fifties carry Afghanistan to a competitive 284 against England
- Ponnala Lakshmaiah met KCR- To formally Join BRS in Jangaon public meeting
- Ghumanhera, Raja Karan, Khalsa, Salute Hockey Academy win in Junior & Sub Junior categories
- BJP MP claims Mahua Moitra took 'cash & gifts' to ask questions in Parliament
- 25 injured as van overturns in Bihar's Kaimur
- Samantha doesn’t skips Sunday workout despite pain
- 3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi
- SC lists plea of Sterlite copper unit of Tamil Nadu for hearing on November 29
Former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah recently had a meeting with CM KCR, lasting approximately 20 minutes.
Former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah recently had a meeting with CM KCR, lasting approximately 20 minutes. Ponnala had recently resigned from the Congress party. KTR, who visited Ponnala's house the day before, extended an invitation to join the BRS party. Ponnala is expected to announce the date of his joining BRS soon.
Meanwhile, Ponnala Lakshmaiah who hails from Jangaon constituency was denied ticket and hence he switched his loyalty to BRS after KTR assured a good position in the party.
On the other hand, KCR released the BRS manifesto and handedover the B-Forms to the 51 candidates.
