Ponnala Lakshmaiah meets KCR, likely to announce his joining in BRS soon

Former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah recently had a meeting with CM KCR, lasting approximately 20 minutes. Ponnala had recently resigned from the Congress party. KTR, who visited Ponnala's house the day before, extended an invitation to join the BRS party. Ponnala is expected to announce the date of his joining BRS soon.



Meanwhile, Ponnala Lakshmaiah who hails from Jangaon constituency was denied ticket and hence he switched his loyalty to BRS after KTR assured a good position in the party.

On the other hand, KCR released the BRS manifesto and handedover the B-Forms to the 51 candidates.