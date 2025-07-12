Ponnam lays foundation stones for devpt projects in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar criticized the previous government for the lack of development of slums and colonies in the city over the past decade. The Minister pointed out that only the constituencies of those connected to the previous government saw progress, highlighting a pattern of discrimination in their actions. On Friday, he along with minister Vivek Venkataswamy and Thummala Nageswara Rao, Hyderabad City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Hyderabad Collector Harichandana laid the foundation stone for various developmental projects in Jubilee Hills constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the foundation stone for several development works was laid in the Jubilee Hills constituency, backed by over Rs 5 crore in funding. He emphasized that the Jubilee Hills constituency will progress across all sectors. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the public administration is effectively addressing and resolving all issues.

Ponnam stated that they are addressing the issues of drinking water, roads, and drainage system in Hyderabad effectively, while also devising special strategies to enhance job opportunities for the city’s youth. He encouraged the residents to raise any public concerns they may have with local officials, public representatives, or ministers.

On this occasion, the foundation stone was laid for the construction of CC roads at Harijan Basti, along with the Sports Park under the flyover at a cost of Rs 315.90 lakh in Shaikpet, CC roads at a cost of Rs 100.5 lakh at Gurudwara Kaman in Vengal Rao Nagar and CC roads next to Kamalapuri Association Community Hall at a cost of Rs 95.75 lakh in Yousufguda.