Ponnam Prabhakar flags off 80 new RTC buses in Hyderabad today

Telangana BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar recently emphasized the government's commitment to prioritize the welfare of women. On Saturday morning, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar flagged off 80 new RTC (Road Transport Corporation) buses at the Ambedkar statue on NTR Marg.



During his speech at the event, the minister highlighted that the government had swiftly made the purchase within a few days of its formation. He assured that measures had been taken to ensure a smooth and hassle-free journey for women. The acquisition of new buses aims to alleviate the increased traffic congestion with the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme.



Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also stated that more concessions and benefits would be provided by the RTC in the future. The newly added fleet includes 30 Xpress buses, 30 Rajdhani AC buses, and 20 Lahari sleeper cum seater buses. These buses have been made available for service starting from that day.



Furthermore, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has devised a plan to procure 1,050 new buses at a cost of Rs. 400 crores in the current financial year. These buses are expected to be made available by March 2024, based on vacancies and operational requirements.