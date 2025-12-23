Ponnam urges KCR to attend Assembly before flaying Cong

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday urged former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the Assembly and discuss all issues before criticizing the Congress government.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan along with Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Vakiti Srihari, Ponnam Prabhakar said Telangana is an integral part of the country.

“We have repeatedly requested the opposition (BRS) to support us and provide suggestions if we have made any mistakes. Our governance is people-centric, aligned with the aspirations of the people.

That is why voters have supported us in by-elections and sarpanch elections. In a democracy, the people are the ultimate judges,” he said. The minister added that the Chief Minister has directed that KCR attend Legislative Assembly sessions and that the Speaker should ensure his dignity is maintained. He also highlighted that the Congress government continues to implement various public welfare programmes for the benefit of the people.