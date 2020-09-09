Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao stated that coronavirus had taught a lesson to all States and the Centre about the need for higher allocations to health sector in budget and the importance of having a better medical infrastructure to tackle any kind of health emergencies. Further, Chandrashekar Rao assured that his government would increase health budget allocation considerably next year learning from the corona experience.



He reminded that he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi the same thing during the latter's video conference with all CMs a few weeks ago. Intervening in a short discussion on coronavirus in Assembly on Wednesday, Chandrashekar Rao said Telangana received almost negligible assistance from the Centre to fight corona. They are yet to come out with an exact figure on this, he said, adding that nearly Rs 350 crore was given under NHRM (National Rural Health Mission) and other heads. Another 647 ventilators were given but indications are that the amount will be deducted from health grants that the State receives regularly.

Taking exception to remarks of Opposition faulting the government's handling of Covid-19 situation in the State, Chandrashekar Rao pointed out that the present health crisis pertains not just to Telangana but the entire country and the world. Also, the contradictory statements issued every day by WHO, ICMR and the Centre over vaccine availability, the impact of coronavirus, etc led to more confusion. However, due to the untiring efforts of Health Minister Eatala Rajender, doctors, and medical employees and staff from other departments, Telangana was doing a lot better than other States in the country, Rao stressed.

The shortage of doctors and nurses and lack of medical infrastructure that Telangana had until now was inherited by the TRS government from the Congress and other parties that ruled for 50 years. However, after the formation of the new State, almost 1,800 vacancies were filled in the Health Department alone and beds with oxygen and ventilator support had been created in all State hospitals including those in districts. Except for NIMS, other government hospitals did not have a proper ventilator facility earlier to corona, the Chief Minister pointed out. He said over 10,000 oxygen beds have been created in State hospitals which would be useful not just for fighting corona, but any kind of health crisis in the future.

Replying to Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's suggestion for appointing a Task Force to curb excesses of private and corporate hospitals, Chandrashekar Rao said that his administration would not spare any hospital found to fleece patients. He stated that the government would constitute a Task Force headed by a senior IAS officer to look into corona treatment in corporate hospitals and directed the Health Minister to send a weekly report on action taken to Opposition parties every week.

Chandrashekar Rao also took the opportunity to slam the Opposition parties for mudslinging the government in Covid-19 fight which the whole world is engrossed in at the moment. Their statements had affected the morale of the Minister and his department, who were striving hard to save every life, he said. This is why, the CM said, he did not give appointments to meet Opposition leaders. "What is the use of meeting politicians whose only interest is to slam the government on every issue?" he asked.

Chandrashekar Rao said he would examine Opposition's demands to include corona treatment in private hospitals under Aarogyasri.