'Popular' Budget with equal priority to all communities, says Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Monday said that in spite of the Centre imposing financial blockade in various ways and not cooperating, the State government raised a substantial revenue from its own resources to present a Budget with Rs 2.9 crore in the Assembly.

Reacting to the Budget, he said the government gave a lot of attention to development and welfare." This is a popular Budget giving equal priority to all communities".

Kumar said the revenue collection increased significantly, especially in the Stamps and Registration department from Rs 18,500 crore, Excise Rs 20,000 crore, Road Transport Rs 7,512 crore, mining Rs 5,917 crore. "The State is being economically strengthened with the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.