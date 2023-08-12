  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Popular Tamil actor Santhanam thanked BRS MP

Popular Tamil actor Santhanam thanked BRS MP
x
Highlights

Actor Santhanam and actress Surabhi of Boothala Bangla and other artists planted saplings at Prasad lab premises today. On this occasion, Santhanam...

Actor Santhanam and actress Surabhi of Boothala Bangla and other artists planted saplings at Prasad lab premises today.




On this occasion, Santhanam said that the percentage of greenery in the state and also in Hyderabad has increased and he could witness the beautiful greenery on the way to the airport.




He said that planting saplings is everyone's responsibility and thanked BRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar for providing an opportunity to participate in the Green India Challenge

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X