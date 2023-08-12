Popular Tamil actor Santhanam thanked BRS MP

Actor Santhanam and actress Surabhi of Boothala Bangla and other artists planted saplings at Prasad lab premises today.











On this occasion, Santhanam said that the percentage of greenery in the state and also in Hyderabad has increased and he could witness the beautiful greenery on the way to the airport.











He said that planting saplings is everyone's responsibility and thanked BRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar for providing an opportunity to participate in the Green India Challenge

