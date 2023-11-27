Posani makes interesting comments on BRS

Amaravati/Hyderabad: Film actor and YCP leader Posani Krishna Murali praised that Chief Minister KCR is taking care of the people of Seemandhra in Telangana. He said that all the people of AP and Telangana in the state are like brothers and sisters. He praised that the development of the state is breaking new ground under the rule of KCR. He said that Hyderabad has developed like New York in a short period of time.

Posani said that no matter how much can be said about Mission Bhagiratha... no Prime Minister since Nehru till today has done such a great programem. He said that drinking water is coming wherever the tap is turned in the state. It is said that there is corruption in the Kaleswaram project, but they have not been able to prove where the corruption has taken place.

He questioned how villages would sink if one pillar collapsed in the Madi Gadda barrage. He said that all the ponds in the state have acquired the art of water... green crop fields are seen everywhere.

Posani said that KCR is taking care of the settlers in the state like children. He said that his appeal to the Seemandhras in Telangana is only one thing... they should think beyond castes and think about who is protecting us. He asked everyone to vote for BRS and make KCR the Chief Minister again.