Maharashtra: Tractor carrying 211 kgs of Ganja intercepted near Nagpur, two held
Himachal to establish single 'energy trading desk'
Sonia Gandhi announces Six Guarantees in Telangana public meeting
Forest Department employee trampled to death by wild elephant in Maharashtra
BRS leader Kavitha welcomes CWC resolution on women's quota bill
Pakistan: Qazi Faez Isa sworn in as new Chief Justice
Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1701 crore to DoT for spectrum auction instalment
MP CM Chouhan inaugurates 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Awas Yojana'
National Motorcycle Drag Racing: Mohammed Arfath emerges fastest; Fazil, Shaik emerge on top
Asia Cup: Mohammed Siraj stars with deadly six-fer as India bowl out Sri Lanka for paltry 50
Posters against Congress triggers stir in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Congress Working Committee (WCW) meetings are going on in Hyderabad for two days. Telangana's Congress unit hosting the CWC meeting has become a priority in view of the upcoming assembly elections at the end of this year.
However, during the CWC meetings, posters and cut-outs against the Congress were put up in many places in Hyderabad.
Recently, wall posters with Revanth Reddy's photo once again created a stir in Banjara Hills. Posters with Revanth Reddy's photos were seen in Banjara Hills welcoming Sonia Gandhi as Goddess Bali and Rahul Gandhi as Muddappu. It seems that people who don't know Revanth and Congress have made such posters and pasted them.
