Posters against Congress triggers stir in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Congress Working Committee (WCW) meetings are going on in Hyderabad for two days. Telangana's Congress unit hosting the CWC meeting has become a priority in view of the upcoming assembly elections at the end of this year.



However, during the CWC meetings, posters and cut-outs against the Congress were put up in many places in Hyderabad.

Recently, wall posters with Revanth Reddy's photo once again created a stir in Banjara Hills. Posters with Revanth Reddy's photos were seen in Banjara Hills welcoming Sonia Gandhi as Goddess Bali and Rahul Gandhi as Muddappu. It seems that people who don't know Revanth and Congress have made such posters and pasted them.