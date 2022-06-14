Poultry farmers cry harassment, to hit streets across State soon

Upset over the alleged exploitation, poultry farmers in the State are gearing up to hit the road against losses they are incurring while rearing chicks. They are demanding increased maintenance charges. The farmers are upset with the way the corporate hatcheries are treating them despite their toiling hard for almost 60 days to raise chicks into chickens.

"Despite toiling hard for almost 60 days we, poultry farmers, are incurring heavy losses while the hatcheries, traders and chicken shop-owners are simply enjoying the benefit. Only in rare cases we earn Rs.5 to Rs 10,000 for raising chickens while most times we incur loss of Rs 15,000," said Sudhakar Rao, Machha, president, Telangana Integration Poultry Farmers' Association.

Elaborating on exploitation being endured by poultry farmers, he said hatcheries provide us a one-day-old chick at Rs 35, besides feed at Rs 45 a kg. "After 45 days they pay us amount by deducting charges of feed, medicine and even cost of chicks. The hatcheries fix the production cost of Rs 95 a kg. We have to bear the loss if it crosses the limit," he explained.

"While hatcheries provide chickens to traders at a rate of Rs 152 a kg, the latter sell it to chicken shop owners at Rs 180 a kg, who again sell at Rs 180 to Rs 300 a kg in retail. This way the hatcheries are gaining Rs.50 to Rs 60 a kg while traders are gaining Rs 30 a kg. Similarly, chicken shop owners are selling chickens keeping a margin of Rs 50 a kg. They are gaining profit at expense of poultry farmers and gullible people," he pointed out.

On several occasions, he said, "We faced harassment from owners of hatcheries who are even found pressuring poultry farmers in districts to raise chicks according to their whims and fancies, regardless of losses farmers incur. "We made several representations to hatcheries demanding an increase in maintenance charge, but to no avail. It is against this background, we have decided to raise the issue by organising a meeting of poultry farmers associations' presidents of all 33 districts at Kompally on June 14, where we discuss the future course of action," stated Sudhakar.