Power generation halted at Nagarjuna Sagar



Due to the low inflows into the project, power generation from Nagarjuna Sagar hydro electric power house has been halted on the directions of TS Genco officials.



The officials said that the power was being generated at the hydro electric plant since June 29 and around 30 million unit of power has been generated in 11 days.

"The project has no inflows at present with the water-level measuring at 529.20 feet as against the full water-level 590 feet. At present, the water capacity of project is 166.5892 tmc against the total water capacity 312 tmc. The current outflow of the project is 18,246 cusecs of water," the officials said.