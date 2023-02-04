Power outages: Farmers take to streets

Warangal: Demanding cancellation of Advance Consumption Deposit (ACD) and seeking uninterrupted power supply, farmers led by Congress staged a protest and organised Rasta Roko near the sub-station at Damer mandal headquarters in Hanumakonda district on Saturday.

"The government claims credit for 24-hour uninterrupted power supply to the agriculture sector, but the ground reality is different. For the last one month, power outages have increased. As a result, farmers have been facing immense problems," farmers said. They demanded the government to cancel the ACD besides ensuring uninterrupted power supply. Congress leaders Mannem Prakash Reddy, P Srinivas, Jakkula Indira, A Karunakar Reddy, H Nageshwar Rao, S Pochaiah and D Rajender were among others present.