Praja Prasthanam Yatra would continue: YS Sharmila

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party President YS Sharmila expressed hope that the Praja Prasthanam Padayatra would not stop no matter how many obstacles are created.

Sharmila said that she would once again approach the Telangana High Court for permission to carry out Yatra. "Is it wrong for her to criticize ruling party MLAs on public issues?" she asked while adding that the BRS leaders were afraid of the support YSRTP was getting during the Yatra.

She said that former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had been neglected and he was expected to join YSRTP soon. Sharmila once again accused BRS MLAs of being land grabbers.