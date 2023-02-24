Praja Shanti Party head to approach SC against TS government

Hyderabad: Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul announced that he would appeal to the Supreme Court regarding the cases filed against him by the state government.

He accused the government of opening old cases against him as they could not tolerate him. He claimed that he had served the farmers of Kamareddy and that Chief Minister KCR wanted to arrest him out of fear. He expressed concern that the government was trying to arrest him in an old case by approaching the High Court.

Paul predicted that KCR would vacate Pragathi Bhavan by December this year as per 'Jotisyam'. He emphasised that he would always stand for Telangana farmers and was determined to continue his efforts regardless of any obstacles. He further alleged that KCR had turned the once prosperous state into a debt-ridden one.

Moreover, Paul revealed that even his advocates were being harassed by the government in connection with the cases against him, which is why he had decided to become an advocate himself. He informed the media that he would be filing three cases in the Supreme Court. He also stated that he entered politics to serve the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

During his press conference, Paul made several strong statements against KCR and Sonia Gandhi. He compared KCR to Rajasekhar Reddy and said that KCR was drinking medicine with his eyes closed. He alleged that Rajasekhar Reddy and Sonia Gandhi attempted to kill him and that he was a messenger sent by God for the people. KA Paul also claimed that he could develop Amaravati and the country.

Paul addressed the allegations regarding the murder of his brother in 2010. He revealed that he was in America when his brother was murdered, and eight people were arrested at that time. He refuted the accusation that he paid Rs.1 crore to have his brother killed, stating that it turned out to be false. (INN)