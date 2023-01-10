Praja Vani complaints should be resolved promptly, officials told

Nalgonda: District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy ordered the officials to resolve the complaints received from the people in the Praja Vani programme as soon as possible. The authorities have to give utmost priority in solving public problems and are advised to look into the problems and do justice. He also asked officials to resolve the Praja Vani applications immediately without keeping them pending.

In a grievance day programme organised by District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy and Additional Collector (Revenue) Bhaskar Rao in the meeting hall of the District Collectorate on Monday, 42 applications were received. Speaking on the occasion, he told officials that people come from Nalgonda as well as different parts of the district with problems related to different departments, to deal positively with the complaints received by their departments and give priority to their resolution.

In Nalgonda mandal, the District Collector has issued orders to the police department to solve the problem regarding encroachment of Booan lands distributed to the poor.

The school of the deaf should not be shifted to another place and the district collector was asked to take steps to ensure that the wages of workers working on daily wages in the tribal welfare department are being delayed as it is being paid through hostel wardens , asked to pay through the district tribal development officer as paid in other districts. Collector instructed official concerned to see the matter

The Collector directed the officials to resolve the Praja Vani applications immediately without keeping them pending and in case of rejection, the reasons for rejection should be given to the applicant in detail.