Prajavani on loan waiver from today
Kothagudem: District Collector Jitesh V Patil has informed that a 10-day Prajavani programme would be organised in all mandals in the district on grievances related to crop loan.
The prajavani would be held from August 20 to 30. Farmers who had taken crop loans from banks since December 12, 2018 can meet the officials, if their loans were not waived off. They should submit their complaints in writing to the agriculture officers of their respective mandals from 10.30 am to 5pm.
