Pravalika suicide: Police booked case against Shivaram, arrested!
The Chikkadapally police have booked case against Shivaram in Pravalika suicide case following the complaint by the family over alleged charges of...
The Chikkadapally police have booked case against Shivaram in Pravalika suicide case following the complaint by the family over alleged charges of harassment and learned to have arrested him in Pune.
Pravalika committed suicide on 13th of this month and the parents complained against Shivaram alleging that him being the reasons for the suicide. A case has been registered against Shivaram under various sections.
Earlier on Wednesday, BRS working president KTR has met the family members of Pravalika and assured of the support besides promising a job to her brother. KTR also lashed at opposition for politicising the suicide of a girl.
After the suicide of Pravalika there was an uproar from opposition and students union who protested on roads.