Pravasi Rajasthanis urged to invest in state’s devpt

Rajasthan’s Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma, has praised “Pravasi Rajasthanis” for their role in promoting the state’s culture and values across the globe. He made the remarks while addressing the Pravasi Rajasthani Meet in Hyderabad.

Sharma noted that Rajasthanis living abroad are not only thriving in their professional fields but are also actively engaged in social initiatives. He highlighted the state government’s efforts to create a favourable investment climate, citing unprecedented initiatives aimed at boosting the economy.

The Chief Minister appealed to the diaspora to invest in the numerous opportunities available in Rajasthan, inviting them to become partners in the state’s development and contribute to building a “new and developed Rajasthan.”

During the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, the state government announced that Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas will be celebrated annually on 10 December.

The first such event is scheduled for 10 December this year in Jaipur, and Sharma extended an invitation to all PravasiRajasthanis to attend.

During the program, Chief Minister Sharma felicitated distinguished expatriate Rajasthanis for their exemplary work in social service. He also launched the Rajasthan Foundation Chapter Membership, aimed at strengthening ties between the state and its global community. A short film showcasing the journey and achievements of Pravasi Rajasthanis was screened, adding emotional depth to the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Bhajanlal Sharma was welcomed by State BJP chief N. Ramachander, who accompanied him on a visit to T-Hub, Hyderabad’s renowned innovation campus. The Chief Minister and Ramachander explored various startup initiatives and innovation models at T-Hub, which serves as a national platform for nurturing entrepreneurial talent and fostering corporate partnerships.

The visit underscored Rajasthan’s interest in leveraging technological innovation and youth entrepreneurship to drive development. Chief Minister Sharma praised T-Hub’s ecosystem and emphasized the importance of replicating such models to empower young innovators across India.

He added that the series of Pravasi Rajasthani Meets has been launched in Hyderabad and will continue in different parts of the country to strengthen connections with the global Rajasthani community.

Sharma also stated that Rajasthan is achieving new milestones in development. He revealed that during the Rising Global Investment Summit, Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) worth Rs 35 lakh crore were signed, with MOUs totalling around Rs 7 lakh crore already being implemented on the ground. “We are continually working to make Rajasthan a 350-billion-dollar economy,” he said.