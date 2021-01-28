PRC panel for free air travel sop to top babus

Hyderabad: All top officials, mainly State Secretaries and HoDs (heads of departments) may get to fly free of cost in Telangana.

In a surprise development, the first PRC (Pay Revision Commission) has suggested that the State government permit all the top officials free air travel once all the proposed airports come into operational in the State.

At present, Shamshabad international and domestic airport is offering flight services in Telangana and the government has proposed to develop airports in Warangal, Kothagudem, Adilabad and Mahbubnagar districts as part of the Union government's air connectivity to all major cities in the country.

The Commission said in its report that air travel by the top officials would help reduce not only travel time but also minimise the time to execute the orders. In some cases, it required instant decisions to enforce some key policies, it noted.

The Commission also suggested that Grade-I and Grade-II employees be permitted to travel by AC buses of TSRTC and also by private operators. Similarly, the employees belonging to Grade-III should also be allowed to travel free by TSRTC and those buses run by private operators, except AC buses, on official duty.

Mileage allowance should also be increased to Rs 16 per km for petrol driven four-wheelers, Rs 14 per km for diesel-driven four-wheelers and Rs 6 per km for motorcycles/ scooters. Rates of daily allowance and lodging charges should also be enhanced. Conveyance charges to Court Masters and Personal Secretary to Judges of Telangana High Court should also be increased to a maximum of Rs 5,000 per month.

The commission also recommended fixed travelling allowance for journeys within the mandal to be suitably enhanced from Rs 1,200 to Rs1,500 per month, and for journeys in more than one mandal within a revenue division from Rs1,500 to Rs 2,000 per month.

