Pre-Christmas fete held at civic office

Karimnagar: Marking Christmas celebrations on December 25, pre-Christmas celebrations were held in the office of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation here on Wednesday.

Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao and Commissioner Chahat Bajpai were the chief guests in this ceremony which was presided over by Additional Commissioner Suwartha. The mayor cut the cake. Afterwards they celebrated by feeding each other sweets.

Mayor Sunil Rao and Commissioner Chahat Bajpai wished the Christians a Merry Christmas. Chris-tians across the city have been called upon to celebrate Christmas with joy. Corporators Bonala Sri-kanth, Buchi Reddy, Gande Madhavi Mahesh, Sudhagoni Madhavi Krishna Goud, Edulla Rajasekhar, Eilandhar Yadav, DC Swaroop Rani, officers of various sections and office staff participated in this programme.