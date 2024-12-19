Live
- Turkey, Lebanon agree to act together on Syrian issues
- 'Going to play for CSK, don't think Ashwin the cricketer is done', says Indian spinner
- Injured jumbo succumbs
- Pushpa 2 Stampede: Hyderabad Government Provides Lifesaving Support to Injured Boy
- Naveen asks BJD workers to raise voice against price rise
- Bankers asked to ensure timely loans as per targets
- Unlock Exclusive Rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes (19 December 2024)
- UP power dept raids SP MP's residence, evidence of meter tampering found
- NABARD launches stalls in malls for artisans, SHGs
- Body of missing driver recovered after car fell into sea at Chennai harbour
Just In
Pre-Christmas fete held at civic office
Marking Christmas celebrations on December 25, pre-Christmas celebrations were held in the office of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation here on Wednesday.
Karimnagar: Marking Christmas celebrations on December 25, pre-Christmas celebrations were held in the office of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation here on Wednesday.
Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao and Commissioner Chahat Bajpai were the chief guests in this ceremony which was presided over by Additional Commissioner Suwartha. The mayor cut the cake. Afterwards they celebrated by feeding each other sweets.
Mayor Sunil Rao and Commissioner Chahat Bajpai wished the Christians a Merry Christmas. Chris-tians across the city have been called upon to celebrate Christmas with joy. Corporators Bonala Sri-kanth, Buchi Reddy, Gande Madhavi Mahesh, Sudhagoni Madhavi Krishna Goud, Edulla Rajasekhar, Eilandhar Yadav, DC Swaroop Rani, officers of various sections and office staff participated in this programme.