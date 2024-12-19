  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Pre-Christmas fete held at civic office

Pre-Christmas fete held at civic office
x
Highlights

Marking Christmas celebrations on December 25, pre-Christmas celebrations were held in the office of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation here on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Marking Christmas celebrations on December 25, pre-Christmas celebrations were held in the office of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation here on Wednesday.

Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao and Commissioner Chahat Bajpai were the chief guests in this ceremony which was presided over by Additional Commissioner Suwartha. The mayor cut the cake. Afterwards they celebrated by feeding each other sweets.

Mayor Sunil Rao and Commissioner Chahat Bajpai wished the Christians a Merry Christmas. Chris-tians across the city have been called upon to celebrate Christmas with joy. Corporators Bonala Sri-kanth, Buchi Reddy, Gande Madhavi Mahesh, Sudhagoni Madhavi Krishna Goud, Edulla Rajasekhar, Eilandhar Yadav, DC Swaroop Rani, officers of various sections and office staff participated in this programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick