  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Preliminary answer key released for scholarship exam

Preliminary answer key released for scholarship exam
x
Highlights

The director of Government Examinations, Telangana, on Wednesday released the preliminary answer key of the State Level National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination for Class VIII.

Hyderabad: The director of Government Examinations, Telangana, on Wednesday released the preliminary answer key of the State Level National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination for Class VIII.

According to officials, the answer keys are uploaded on the official website at www.bse.telangana.gov.in for public convenience. Candidates may mail or send their objections, if any, with clear explanations and analytical answers to [email protected] or submit them to the O/o the director of Government Examinations, Telangana, Hyderabad, on or before December 9, and thereafter no objections will be accepted under any circumstances.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick