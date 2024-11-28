Preliminary answer key released for scholarship exam

Hyderabad: The director of Government Examinations, Telangana, on Wednesday released the preliminary answer key of the State Level National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination for Class VIII.

According to officials, the answer keys are uploaded on the official website at www.bse.telangana.gov.in for public convenience. Candidates may mail or send their objections, if any, with clear explanations and analytical answers to [email protected] or submit them to the O/o the director of Government Examinations, Telangana, Hyderabad, on or before December 9, and thereafter no objections will be accepted under any circumstances.