Preparations for CM’s visit reviewed

Nagakurnool(Kalwakurthy): District Collector Badavath Santosh reviewed the development works and arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to Kondareddipalle village in Kalwakurthy constituency.

Accompanied by Achampet MLA Dr Vamsikrishna and Kondareddipalli Development Committee Chairman and CM’s brother Krishna Reddy, the Collector inspected the helipad setup and ongoing development projects in the village.

In a meeting with officials from engineering, irrigation, revenue, police, and other departments, the Collector instructed them to complete all necessary arrangements promptly for the Chief Minister’s visit scheduled on October12.

MLA Dr Vamsikrishna emphasised that as this would be the CM’s first visit to the village in his official capacity, grand preparations must be made to welcome him. The MLA directed officials to work in coordination to ensure the success of the event.

Meanwhile, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath provided guidance on traffic and security arrangements and urged police officers to coordinate with other departments.

The event concluded with a collective commitment from all officials and public representatives to ensure that the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit are conducted efficiently, with a focus on both development initiatives and the celebration of the festival.