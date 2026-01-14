Preparations Underway for Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Mahajatara

Ministers Adluri Laxman Kumar and Dhanasari Seethakka have announced comprehensive arrangements to ensure that the anticipated 3 crore devotees attending the Sammakka-Saralamma Mahajatara, scheduled from 28th to 31st this month in Medaram, Tadwai mandal of Mulugu district, face no difficulties. Speaking at a high-level meeting at the BR Ambedkar Secretariat in Hyderabad, the ministers outlined the significant investment of over Rs. 250 crores in development works for the event.

The ministers emphasised that various government departments would need to coordinate effectively, aiming to organise the Mahajatara at a level surpassing the Kumbh Mela. Key areas of focus include establishing permanent structures, enhancing infrastructure, ensuring security, improving transportation, providing sanitation facilities, and delivering medical services.

To facilitate the flow of devotees, the ministers called for clear signposting on all major and internal roads, as well as strict traffic control measures, including a one-way system and special route maps. They noted that a significant influx of devotees is expected from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and beyond, and expressed the need for easy access to places of worship.

Officials have been instructed to create a WhatsApp group involving secretaries and heads of various departments to monitor fair management closely. The ministers highlighted the importance of ensuring adequate drinking water, transportation, and security, as well as increasing the number of toilets in the area. They anticipate around 40 lakh devotees on Thursday and Friday of the fair.

Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao called for collaboration among departments to ensure timely completion of preparations. He suggested using drones for traffic management on main routes and proposed developing a special app or QR code to disseminate information and rules related to the fair.

Following the discussions, Mulugu Collector Divakara presented a PowerPoint detailing the ongoing arrangements. The meeting concluded with the unveiling of a special logo, app, and promotional videos by Ministers Seethakka, Lakshman Kumar, and Chief Secretary Rao, alongside other key officials.