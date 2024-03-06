President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates visitor facilitation centre at Rashtrapati Nilayam

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the Visitor Facilitation Centre (VFC) at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad, aimed to connect people with the rich heritage of the country.

On the occasion, the President said that various historical attractions at Rashtrapati Nilayam, including 120 feet replica of the historic wooden flagpost, Jai Hind stepwell, maze garden, children's park, and the divine Shiva and Nandi bull sculptures in the rock garden, are enabling visitors to immerse themselves in the cultural richness of our country.

She expressed confidence that the VFC will further enhance the visitor experience at Rashtrapati Nilayam by serving as a one-stop facility for all visitors.

The President said that goal behind developing these attractions is to nurture a community of young, enthusiastic change-makers who will carry forward the rich legacy of our nation.

She urged all young people to seize the opportunity to explore and understand the history of our nation. She also urged all to reaffirm their commitment to unity and development of the country while continuing to preserve and celebrate rich heritage.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was present on the occasion.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam remains open for the general public throughout the year, except during the President’s southern sojourn.