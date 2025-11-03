President Murmu, PM Modi express grief over loss of lives in Telangana bus accident

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also announced that an ex gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased.

President Murmu took to X and said, "The loss of many lives in a bus accident in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers."

The PMO's post on X stated, "The loss of lives due to a mishap in the Rangareddy district of Telangana is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

The accident occurred around 6.30 a.m. on Monday on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway near Mirzaguda in Chevella mandal, about 60 km from Hyderabad.

The bus, which was moving to Hyderabad from Tandur, was hit by a concrete-laden tipper truck coming from the opposite direction.

According to eyewitnesses, passengers sitting in the first six rows were crushed and buried under the gravel as the tipper lorry pierced through the bus. The entire gravel load fell in the bus, adding to the intensity of the crash.

18 passengers of the bus, including 10 women, died in the collision. The deceased include drivers of both the bus and the truck. A 10-month-old baby and her mother were among those dead.

There were about 70 passengers aboard the bus, which belonged to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

Several passengers were injured, and they were shifted to the government hospital at Chevella, where the condition of three of them is stated to be critical.

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed as several injured people trapped in the rubble were crying for help.

Police and other rescue personnel had a tough time pulling out the injured. Three JCBs were pressed into service to cut through the bus to retrieve the bodies and rescue the injured.

One of the survivors said the bus started from Tandu at 5 a.m. and was full to its capacity by the time it reached Vikarabad. Several passengers were standing.

The survivors said a speeding tipper truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into the bus. The driver and the passengers sitting in six rows behind him were crushed to death.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed grief over the road accident. He directed the officials to immediately reach the accident site and undertake relief measures.

The CM also asked officials to keep him informed of the situation and provide updates on the details of the accident from time to time.

He directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to ensure that all those injured in the bus accident are immediately shifted to Hyderabad and provided with the best possible medical treatment.

He also instructed the Ministers available nearby to rush to the accident site without delay. The Chief Minister further directed the District Collector to intensify the rescue and relief operations and to take all necessary measures to ensure effective assistance.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar ordered officials to launch relief measures and provide the best possible medical care to the injured.