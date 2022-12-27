President Murmu to visit Bhadrachalam on December 28

Kothagudem: The President is on five-day southern sojourn and is schedule to visit Bhadrachalam on Wednesday where she will visit the Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy temple and lay foundation stone for PRASHAD scheme under which the Central government has sanctioned Rs 50 crores for the temple development



The district administration have made elaborate arrangements and the works in the temple town is underway. District Collector Anudeep Durishetty inspected all the preparation works and discussed with the officers over the same. He directed all the department officers to complete all the works before the date. He inspected helipad and private function hall where the President will participate in a programme with tribal people. The officials have taken strict measures. The Collector has declared holiday December 28 in all the private and government schools in the village of Sarapaka and Bhadrachalam. He stated that the officers from different departments were appointed for the programme.

He appealed to all the department officers to coordinate with each other for success of the President tour. Superintendent of Police Dr G Vineeth issued orders on implementing 144 section on the day of President tour. He warned the people to follow the rules and guidelines of the President tour programme. Additional Collector Venkateswarlu, DRDA PD Madhusudhan, DPO Ramakanth, R&B EE Bheemla, PR EE Sudhakar, Temple EO B Sivaji, RDO Swarnalatha, Ratna Kalyanit and other officers were present.