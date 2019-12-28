President Ram Nath Kovind 'At Home' with top dignitaries

Hyderabad: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday hosted "At Home" reception here at Rashtrapati Nilayam, one of the Presidential Retreats.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Chairman Legislative Council G Sukhendar Reddy, Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy, Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy were among those who attended the event.

Kovind arrived here on December 20 for his eight-day customary southern sojourn and would return to New Delhi on December 28. He attended some private programmes in Hyderabad, Chennai and other southern states.

It is customary for the President to visit Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad and stay at least once a year and conduct official business from here.