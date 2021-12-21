President Ramnath Kovind to visit Hyderabad on December 29 for winter sojourn

President Ramnath Kovind's southern sojourn has been confirmed and is visiting Hyderabad on December 19. The president will be staying at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad from December 29 to January 3.



In the view of the President's visit, the state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar convened a meeting with the officials to make necessary arrangements. Somesh Kumar also directed authorities concerend to repair the roads leading to Rashtrapathi Bhavan if required.

Ramnath Kovind's visit to Rashtrapati Nilayam is customary where he would stay for at least three days once a year and conduct official business from there. He will arrive at Hakim air force station in Hyderabad and later head to Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum.

The building of Rashtrapati Nilayam which was owned by Nizam of Hyderabad was taken over by the government after Indian attained freedom.