Prevent illegal sale of cattle in villages during Eid : MLA T Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday urged Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to instruct the gram panchayats against the sale of cattle for trade in view of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival.

In a letter to KCR, Singh alleged that Muslims were slaughtering cows on Bakrid festival to hurt the sentiments and feelings of Hindus who worship cows as 'Gomatha'. The BJP legislator asked the CM to stop the alleged illegal slaughter of cows and their progeny not only on Bakrid, but also for 365 days of the year. "I can challenge that all the registered legal slaughterhouses in the State are involved in illegal slaughter of healthy cattle," added Singh.

He also urged KCR to constitute special police teams and a task force to watch the activities of butchers doing illegal business, and to rehabilitate the rescued cows. Singh suggested the government to set up special squads for the sole purpose of preventing illegal sale of cows and calves. He also addressed a letter to the Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy urging him to direct officials to strictly deal with those transporting cattle illegally in Hyderabad.