Priest injured in explosion near temple

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a priest was severely injured in an explosion near a temple on the city outskirts on Monday.

The incident occurred near Praja Prathi Sri Sri Yade Mata temple on Laxmiguda road under the limits of the Mailardevpally police station of the Cyberabad Commissionerate. According to police, the explosion occurred when the priest was clearing wild vegetation on the pavement outside the temple. The priest, identified as Sugunaram, was shifted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The explosion, which occurred around 10:30 am near the temple belonging to Marwari Samaj, sent panic among locals and triggered tension in the area in Rangareddy district.

On information, police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. A bomb disposal squad was pressed into service to check for any more explosive material. The forensic team was also carrying out the probe to ascertain the cause of the explosion. The police have also deployed a team to gather clues and have registered a case, with an investigation underway.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajendranagar T Srinivas and local corporator Tokala Srinivas Reddy visited the spot. A large number of locals gathered near the scene. They condemned the incident and demanded a thorough investigation.