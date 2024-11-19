Live
- Karthika Deepotsavam celebrated at SV University
- Bengali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies After Prolonged Illness
- AP Minister Ramanaidu addresses concerns on irrigation in assembly
- Police make preventive arrests of MPs Eatala and Aruna
- Farhan Akhtar Pays Tribute to Rezang La Heroes with First Look of ‘120 Bahadur’
- Water supply blocked to farmlands
- Borrowing cost still stressful: FM
- Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on 19 November, 2024
- Lagacharla women pour woes at NHRC
- Delhi’s Air Quality Hits Hazardous 500 Mark: Pollution Crisis Disrupts Life and Health
Just In
Priest injured in explosion near temple
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a priest was severely injured in an explosion near a temple on the city outskirts on Monday.The incident occurred...
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a priest was severely injured in an explosion near a temple on the city outskirts on Monday.
The incident occurred near Praja Prathi Sri Sri Yade Mata temple on Laxmiguda road under the limits of the Mailardevpally police station of the Cyberabad Commissionerate. According to police, the explosion occurred when the priest was clearing wild vegetation on the pavement outside the temple. The priest, identified as Sugunaram, was shifted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment.
The explosion, which occurred around 10:30 am near the temple belonging to Marwari Samaj, sent panic among locals and triggered tension in the area in Rangareddy district.
On information, police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. A bomb disposal squad was pressed into service to check for any more explosive material. The forensic team was also carrying out the probe to ascertain the cause of the explosion. The police have also deployed a team to gather clues and have registered a case, with an investigation underway.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajendranagar T Srinivas and local corporator Tokala Srinivas Reddy visited the spot. A large number of locals gathered near the scene. They condemned the incident and demanded a thorough investigation.