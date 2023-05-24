Prison land mortgaged to embezzle funds: Congress

Warangal: Senior Congress leader Bakka Judson on Tuesday made shocking revelations, revealing that the State government had mortgaged the Warangal Central prison land to the Bank of Maharashtra for Rs 1,150 crore.

It may be mentioned here that the government which vacated the prison had started the construction of a multi super-speciality hospital on it.

The government availed the loan in the name of Telangana Super-speciality Hospitals Corporation Limited managing director Dr K Ramesh Reddy from Bank of Maharashtra, Lokmangal, Shivaji Nagar, Pune Branch on September 1, 2022, Judson said.

Showing the copies of mortgage documents to the media persons in Hanumakonda, Judson said that why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who claims credit for the construction of multi super-speciality hospital in Warangal had not revealed to the people that he had mortgaged the land to a bank.

“This is nothing but plundering the assets of Telangana. KCR may have availed loan for the construction of multi super-speciality hospital but in hindsight it was aimed at making money by taking commissions,” Judson alleged.

The State is already debt-ridden and the vested interests of KCR were doubling the burden of the people, Judson said, accusing the BJP-led central Government for its clandestine support to the BRS. Judson said that he had lodged a complaint with the RBI about the misuse of loans fetched by the BRS government.

KCR who promised to allocate Rs 100 crore each to Osmania and Gandhi hospitals in Hyderabad is yet to fulfill it. On the other hand, the MGM Hospital is languishing without proper infrastructure.

Even though the patients have been facing rat-bite menace in the MGM Hospital, the government didn’t take any measures to address it, Judson said. Congress Warangal spokesperson Md Ankus was present with Judson.