Private company in Mahabubnagar exploits Bihar migrants to work extra hours on pretext of providing shelter

A private company in Talakondapally has resorted to exploit its migrant workers from Bihar who have been stranded due to lockdown as the management has demanded the poor workers to work 4 extra hours to let them stay in its premises on Sunday.

While informing this a group of workers who approached media had said that the management of a private company in Talakondapally are trying to exploit them taking the advantage of lockdown and pressurising them to work during the lockdown period, even while the state and central government's have announced lockdown of all businesses and manufacturing companies in the event of the healthcare emergency prevailing in the country.

"Our supervisor came early in the morning and gave us a proposal of working 4 hours free to the company to let us stay in its premises during lock down. When we questioned him that it is against the government's orders to work during lock down, the supervisor used filthy language and threatened us to throw all the labourers out of the company shelter and lock the rooms if we do not heed to their demands. We immediately approached the local police gave a complaint on the company management," said a worker.

Moreover the government which is giving Rs. 500 per each migrant labourers and 12 kilogram of rice during the lockdown, the company management had given only Rs. 400 per each labourer while the government authorities distributed 12 kg rice free of cost. It is said after distributing the money the labourers were asked to sign in a register where it is mentioned payment of Rs. 500 against each name.

The labourers have alleged that the company supervisor Ashish had connived with the VRO Shakir Husain in this matter. In fact VRO should hand over the money directly to the labourers, but it is said that the VRO had given the amount to the company management to be distributed to its labourers