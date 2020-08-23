Private hospital in Nalgonda seized for charging exorbitant bills for coronavirus treatment

A private hospital in Nalgonda has been seized for charging exorbitant medical bills for coronavirus treatment. The incident came to light when a COVID-19 patient alleged the hospital charging Rs 6 lakh for 12 days treatment.

Based on the patient's complaint, the district medical and health official launched an inquiry and found the hospital has violated the government's norms on treatment charges and seized Navya hospital in Nalgonda district. The DMHO further warned the private hospital management of stringent action if found charging excess bill for treating coronavirus patient.

Complaints against private hospitals for charging excess bills are on the rise even after the government warned the seizure of the hospitals. Earlier this month, the government directed the officials to cancel the license of the private hospitals if they failed to treat the patients as per the price ceiling fixed by the government. This comes after a complaint by a patient who lost his parents and brother to COVID-19 despite paying Rs 40 lakh hospital bill. Following which, the government cancelled the permission of the hospital in Somajiguda to treat coronavirus.

In Telangana, private hospitals have been allowed to treat coronavirus patients from mid-June.