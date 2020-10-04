Private school teacher ends life after losing job in Munugode mandal

Munugode (Nalgonda): A private school teacher committed suicide by consuming pesticide due to financial problems after losing job during Covid-19. The incident took place at Gangorigudem village Munugode mandal on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Marri Venkat (29), native of Gangorigudem.

According to sources, Venkat, after completing M Sc, B Ed, has been working as a teacher in a private school in Narketpally. The school management didnt paid him salary for the past seven months as the schools were remained closed due to the spread of coronavirus.

He was forced to work as a sanitation labourer to eke out living and was under severe mental agony for having to do such work even after having PG degree and took the extreme step at his residence on Sunday.

Private teachers of Munugode mandal were shocked over Venkat's suicide and urged fellow private teachers not to lose heart at any cost. They demanded the managements of private schools and also the government to rescue them by extending financial help to them in the present critical time.