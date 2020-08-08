Private schools in Telangana seek special package from Centre

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said that the Centre is trying to address the difficulties faced by different sections in the country amidst the challenges posed by Covid-19.



Addressing at a virtual meeting with the members of the National Private Schools and Children's Welfare Association (NPSCWA) and the Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) on Saturday, he took stock of the difficulties being faced by the budget schools in the State.

During the interaction with the representatives of the private schools' managements, directors, principals, he said that for the first time in the post-Independence era that the entire nation is facing a challenge due to the Covid. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is trying to lead the country through the crisis due to the faith and trust reposed by the people.

The Union Minister explaining a series of efforts by the Centre on multiple fronts like Covi-19, Jammu and Kashmir, internal security and Chinese aggression. He said that he would take the difficulties expressed by the schools to the notice of Union HRD Minister, to extend all possible help.

Earlier, the participants listed out how the schools were not able to cope up with their normal operations due to the financial crisis faced by them.

The participants sought a special package for the revival of the private budget schools, besides, reliefs in goods and services tax, reduced insurance premiums to the school buses, different of wealth tax, extending the moratorium for the payment of EMIs on the bank loans till the reopening of the schools, partial collection of school fees during the period of conducting online classes.

They have also sought subsidised supply of electronic gadgets like mobile phones, tablets, laptops to the students as part of stepping up the digital infrastructure to implement the New Education Policy -2020. Also, soft loans and subsidies to develop laboratory infrastructure in the schools.

Responding to the same, Kishan Reddy said that while the Centre is doing everything possible within its reach, at the same time, States should also come forward to address and resolve the difficulties faced by schools.