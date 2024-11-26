Priyanka’s victory signals empowerment of women: Congress

Hyderabad: Congratulating Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on her victory, TPCC Secretary Mohd Saleem said that the victory with a thumping majority of over 4,10,000 votes raised hopes and sighs of relief for women.

“The victory strengthens women’s power in the new India and poses a danger to the BJP and Modi-Shah Yogi-Bhagwat team. The entry of Priyanka Gandhi into the parliament reminds us of the Iron Lady Indira Gandhi, who split Pakistan into two nations, brought the Green Revolution to India, protected Indian women from dowry deaths, brought in stringent laws to punish dowry seekers, in laws harassments, and banned sati-like social evils. It was Indira Gandhi who gave equal opportunities to Indian women at work, home, and in society” he said.

Saleem said, “Contrary to it, the BJP and RSS never encouraged women either in the party or organisations. They always considered women of India as second-class citizens and restricted them to kitchen and household activities by giving sops to get votes.”