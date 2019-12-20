Trending :
Telangana

Probe into quarry scam

Probe into quarry scam
Tandur: An inquiry into the functioning of granite quarries, which are still allegedly functioning after expiry of their lease, was conducted here on Thursday. The mining activity has been going on in the lands of survey number 129 on the outskirts of Hogipur village. Some people with government's permission are into the mining activity. But recently complaints were lodged against them that they were continuing their mining even though the period of lease expired.

Responding to the complaints, Mines and Geology RI Ravikumar, Revenue Inspector Gururaj and surveyor Srihari conducted the inquiry. The officials cut power connection to the quarry after confirming that the mining was being operated even after lapse of the permit. When asked, Ravikumar said a report would be sent to higher officials and action would be taken as per their orders.

