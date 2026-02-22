BJP cadre attack Cong offices in AP over Rahul’s AI Summit remarks

Amaravati: The political climate in many parts of Andhra Pradesh was marred on Friday by tense moments after workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing protested Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s reported criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ongoing AI Summit in New Delhi.

Cadre of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) allegedly attacked Congress party’s offices in multiple districts, leading to clashes and vandalism, necessitating police deployment.

In Guntur district, BJP workers reportedly pelted stones and eggs at the local Congress office. During the incident, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Mastan Wali was allegedly attacked. Congress workers raised slogans against the BJP, leading to tense scenes outside the office premises. Mastan Wali criticised the police response, accusing them of failing to prevent the attack. “Are the police merely watching when party offices are attacked? Despite the violence, not even a single BJP worker has been detained,” he remarked, while expressing his anger over “police inaction”.

In Kurnool district, BJYM state unit president Sunil Reddy and supporters allegedly targeted the Congress office with eggs and tomatoes. The gate of the office was reportedly damaged, and flex banners were torn during the protest. Following the attack, the police deployed heavy security at the premises to quell the clashes. The situation remained tense for several hours before being brought under control.

In Vizianagaram district, BJP workers laid siege to the district Congress office protesting Rahul Gandhi’s remarks. The protesters reportedly burnt the office board and an effigy of Rahul Gandhi, intensifying the confrontation between the two parties.

With similar incidents reported from multiple districts, the police authorities have stepped up security arrangements at Congress offices across Andhra Pradesh to prevent further violence. Senior officials are said to be monitoring the situation closely.