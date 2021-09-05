Probono The Hans India

"The Hans India has grown into one of the most popular English newspapers in India in the last 10 years.

It provides lot of information and articles on a variety of subjects like politics, national, international, business, sports, environment, literature, crime, entertainment, cinema, lifestyle, news analysis, technology, education and what not... I hope this paper will gain the loyalty of even more readers through the forward-looking changes it seeks on the occasion of the 10th anniversary.

Having successfully overcome the global pandemic, The Hans India is now creatively taking up all challenges to continue its march toward more advanced fields of new journalism.

This newspaper has given a lot of space about the development of two Telugu States post re-organisation. Each day, The Hans India explores key articles in politics, sustainability, innovation and community engagement through the lens of local news.

Being a reader and writer of this great unbiased only English newspaper, I must be thankful for remarkable news coverage.

The team aims to keep you abreast of whatever is making headlines across the world including politics, business, sports, lifestyle and entertainment.

In a nutshell, the team closely highlights the socio-economic development of India in general and the two Telugu states in particular!"

Prof Konka Yadagiri,

Former Director, Telugu Akademy, Hyderabad.