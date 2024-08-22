Process LRS applications speedily: Collector

Mulugu: District Collector Diwaka TS has directed process the applications quickly in accordance with the government guidelines.



Speeking at the meeting of teams formed for examining the LRS applications held at The Collectorate on Wednesday, the Collector told the officials to thoroughly examine the applications in accordance with the government’s guidelines, and first register the details of all the applications online. Additional Collectors The Collector suggested to consider aspects like survey numbers, number of plot applications, road area, and prize land. .

Documents, flat images, master plan should be attached to the applications. He also told officials to check whether the place belongs to the government, Sikam Bhoomi or FTL. He said that the work will be easier if the teams go village wise and according to the survey numbers while going to the field level.