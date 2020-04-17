Producer A Mahesh Reddy Donates Rs 1 Crore To CM Relief Fund
Producer, AMR Group Chairman A Mahesh Reddy who has produced devotional films Shirdi Sai, Ok Namo Venkatesaya with Akkineni Nagarjuna as Hero has donated Rs 1 Crore to Telangana CM Relief Fund to fight against Corona Pandemic.
Many thanks to Sri A Mahesh Reddy, MD, AMR India Limited, for donating Rs One Crore to the Telangana CM Relief Fund. pic.twitter.com/O9Qgcdbnzm— KTR (@KTRTRS) April 17, 2020
He has handed over the cheque of Rs 1 Crore to Minister KTR garu. On this occasion, KTR in his tweet thanked Mahesh Reddy for his generosity.
