Producer A Mahesh Reddy Donates Rs 1 Crore To CM Relief Fund

Producer, AMR Group Chairman A Mahesh Reddy who has produced devotional films Shirdi Sai, Ok Namo Venkatesaya with Akkineni Nagarjuna as Hero has donated Rs 1 Crore to Telangana CM Relief Fund to fight against Corona Pandemic.

He has handed over the cheque of Rs 1 Crore to Minister KTR garu. On this occasion, KTR in his tweet thanked Mahesh Reddy for his generosity.

