Producer A Mahesh Reddy Donates Rs 1 Crore To CM Relief Fund

Producer, AMR Group Chairman A Mahesh Reddy who has produced devotional films Shirdi Sai, Ok Namo Venkatesaya with Akkineni Nagarjuna as Hero has donated Rs 1 Crore to Telangana CM Relief Fund to fight against Corona Pandemic.

Many thanks to Sri A Mahesh Reddy, MD, AMR India Limited, for donating Rs One Crore to the Telangana CM Relief Fund. pic.twitter.com/O9Qgcdbnzm — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 17, 2020

He has handed over the cheque of Rs 1 Crore to Minister KTR garu. On this occasion, KTR in his tweet thanked Mahesh Reddy for his generosity.